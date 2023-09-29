Loveland police arrest sexual assault on a child suspect, search for other "encounters" with Kirk Tovar

Police in Loveland have arrested a suspect wanted for sexual assault on a child and are asking anyone who had past encounters with Kirk Joseph Tovar to call them. Tovar was arrested for an assault that allegedly took place in 2018.

Kirk Joseph Tovar Loveland Police

Police received information in April about a sexual assault that had occurred in an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Lynx Avenue in 2018. Detectives confirmed that a sex assault was reported at that location at that time.

As part of the investigation, detectives discovered that Tovar, 58, had worked at the apartment complex as a maintenance man during the time frame of the original report in 2018. At the time, three female juveniles were interviewed and one 9-year-old female victim was able to provide information. However, the information at the time was not sufficient for criminal charges.

On April 18 of this year, after receiving new information about the assault, detectives interviewed the female victim from the 2018 incident. Based on this interview, further follow-up produced more information that led detectives to apply for and receive an arrest warrant for Tovar.

Tovar was arrested on Sept. 20 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on unlawful sexual contact and sexual assault on a child, both class 4 felonies.

Now detectives with the Loveland Police Department are asking anyone who may have experienced past encounters with Tovar to please call the Loveland Police Department tip line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868. Detectives believe Tovar has held similar jobs over the past eight years in various capacities as either a janitor or maintenance man in the Larimer and Weld County areas.