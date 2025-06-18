Loveland Pass reopens after closure for landslide in Colorado's mountains

Loveland Pass reopened on Wednesday afternoon after it was closed due to a landslide that happened over the weekend. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, seven tandem dump trucks hauled 92 tons of mud and silt from the pass on Wednesday.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over Loveland Pass on Wednesday afternoon. CBS

Highway 6 reopened after CDOT's geohazard specialists gave the green light when no movement was observed on the mountainside.

CDOT said while the road had been reopened, motorists may still see CDOT crews performing cleanup from the shoulder.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's swift and dedicated work to safely reopen Loveland Pass after the recent landslide," said Jessica Mykelbust, CDOT Denver Metro transportation director, in a statement. "Our crews' expertise and tireless efforts ensured that we could restore access through this vital mountain corridor as quickly as possible, demonstrating our commitment to keeping Colorado's roadways safe and open."

Loveland Pass closed on Sunday after a landslide occurred at 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 226 in an area known as "Scottys Curves." CDOT said the slide was caused by material above the roadway becoming saturated from melting snow and sliding onto the road.

Initial reports showed the slide was about 100 feet wide and 15-20 feet deep. It happened on the Clear Creek County side of the mountain pass, closer to Loveland Ski Area.

CDOT said the area has stabilized since a similar landslide in 2003, with no further movement in the past 22 years.

On Tuesday, crews had removed 85% of the rocks, mud, and silt from the road.