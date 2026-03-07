Northern Colorado workshop damaged in overnight structure fire

An overnight structure fire in Northern Colorado damaged a workshop behind a home, sending flames and large plumes of smoke into the air, visible from miles away.

The fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday in Loveland, near Southeast 4th Street and Madison Avenue.

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said it received multiple 911 calls about the fire and responded, along with the Berthoud Fire Protection District and Thompson Valley EMS.

Fire crews responded to a workshop fire near Southeast 4th Street and Madison Avenue in Loveland on Friday, March 6, 2026. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

No injuries were reported and the homeowner of the nearby home said no one was in the workshop, but paramedics stood by just in case.

Fire crews knocked down the flames visible from the outside and then entered the workshop to get water on the flames inside.

The fire was eventually extinguished, but crews remained at the scene overnight to work on hotspots and make sure the fire didn't reignite.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.