Loveland kicks off 77th year of the Valentine Re-mailing program

Valentine season is underway, at least in Loveland, the nation's so-called "Sweetheart City." The Loveland Chamber of Commerce and Post Office kicked off the 77th year of the Valentine Re-mailing Program on Monday.

This year's program features this poem:

Travel by train, by letter or card

My love note will find you, wherever you are.

Via Sweetheart City my message departs

And speeds on its journey straight to your heart.

Volunteers mark Valentine's cards with a special stamp and a love poem before sending them out to their original destination.

To participate in the program, you can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope to:

Postmaster - Attention Valentine Remailing

446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998

Once received, valentines will be removed from the larger envelope and stamped before being re-mailed to its intended recipient.

Participants are encouraged to send their valentines to Loveland as soon as possible. Those cards coming from outside of Colorado must be received by Feb. 7 and those destined for in-state delivery must be received by Feb. 9. The city says each year 100,000 Valentine cards are remailed from Loveland with the special stamp.

