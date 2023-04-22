Lotus honoring deceased drummer Chuck Morris and his son at Denver shows, raising money for family
This weekend, a Colorado band is honoring one of its members and his son.
Chuck Morris and his son Charley both died on a kayaking trip in Arkansas earlier this month.
Chuck Morris was the drummer for Lotus.
Lotus is playing two shows at the Fillmore Friday and Saturday night to raise money for the Morris family.
You can support them by going to the shows or donating to their GoFundMe online.
