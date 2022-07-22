'Look twice' signs at Denver parking lots to encourage drivers to watch for motorcycles

An increase in motorcycle deaths in Colorado prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to launch a new safety campaign. The agency is placing safety signs at parking lot in Denver.

They remind drivers to look twice for motorcyclists.

CDOT

Officials say deaths among motorcyclists are up 6% compared to 2021; 75 in 2022 compared to 71 in 2021.

"With the growing number of distractions in our lives, we need everyone to be more aware of motorcycles on our roads," said Darrell Lingk, CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director. "This campaign serves as a great reminder for drivers to watch for motorcycles before they turn onto busy roads."

Last year 137 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads. Most motorcycle fatalities took place in El Paso and Jefferson counties.

The new signs can be found at the following local participating parking lots:

Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center (Propark) at 650 15th St.

Springhill Suites (Propark) at 1190 Auraria Parkway

Canopy Airport Parking lot (Propark) at 8100 Tower Rd.



555 17th St. Parking Garage at 1755 Glenarm Place



Denver Athletic Club at 1325 Glenarm Place



Independent Financial Bank Garage (Interstate Parking) at 1332 17th St.



Alamo Plaza Garage (Interstate Parking) at 1401 17th St.



To prevent motorcycle crashes, CDOT asks drivers to: