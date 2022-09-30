Watch CBS News
Look for Vail Resorts season passes on your phone next year

Next year, Vail Resorts plans to put season passes on cellphones. The resort is working on hands-free, Bluetooth technology so skiers and boarders can scan their passes right from their phones. 

Vail said that way you don't need to visit a ticket window to buy, pickup or reprint your pass or lift tickets. 

This comes as Vail plans to grow pass sales after a record-breaking year last season which was up 42%. 

The company is planning expansion efforts at Breckenridge and Keystone resorts next summer.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 9:24 PM

