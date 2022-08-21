Longmont teen killed in drive-by shooting

A 13-year-old Longmont boy was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon and police say they are asking for the public's help in their investigation. The crime was described as a drive-by shooting, and another person was also injured.

CBS

The shooting happened just after 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, not far from Kensington Park. Authorities say it took place close to a basketball court.

Police say a 15-year-old was also shot in the leg but that boy is expected to survive. That teen is also a Longmont resident.

Investigators have a person of interest in the shooting and have made contact with them. Still, they are hoping for more details about what happened. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call (303) 774-3700 to reach the Longmont city tip line.

Police are also hoping to get any surveillance video that might have been rolling at the time in the area.