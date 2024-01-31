Watch: Liberty High School's London Praytor hits full-court shot in Colorado Springs

Liberty High School junior London Praytor made an amazing shot in his team's basketball game on Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. His Wolves were already well ahead of the Vista Ridge Lancers at their home gymnasium near the end of the game when Praytor made a Nikola Jokic-like toss from one end of the court to the other.

Bridget Praytor

It might have been an attempt by Praytor to pass it to a teammate who was sprinting close to the hoop, but it wound up swishing its way right into the net.

Bridget Praytor shared video of the shot with CBS Colorado. It shows attendees in the stands getting up in astonishment after the shot went in, some with their hands on their heads.

Liberty wound up defeating the Lancers by a score of 61-41.

Maxpreps.com lists Praytor at 6-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He plays center and some power forward and is a captain of the team. His coach Aaron Thomas told The Gazette in Colorado Springs this month that "He can do it all." Apparently that includes outrageously long three-pointers and making them look easy.