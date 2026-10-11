Lockheed Martin expanding operations in Colorado, adding more than 1,000 jobs

This week, defense contractor Lockheed Martin announced plans to expand operations at its Colorado facilities.

The company designs, develops and manufactures technology systems in aerospace and national defense. It employs 125,000 people, including more than 12,000 in Colorado. Colorado-based Lockheed Martin employees were responsible for engineering and building many components of the Orion capsule that helped return humans to the moon.

Lockheed plans to expand its space division at the existing facilities in Douglas and Jefferson Counties, bringing more than 1,000 jobs to the area.

LITTLETON, CO - AUGUST 29: Lockheed Martin employees leave the watch party after NASA announced that the long-awaited Artemis 1 Launch was going to be scrubbed on August 29, 2022 in Littleton, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Colorado is a national leader in aerospace innovation and Lockheed Martin's investment delivers up to 1,250 good-paying jobs for Coloradans over the next four years. Coloradans are building the future of aerospace, and this expansion strengthens our nation-leading aerospace industry and our economy," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

The move was announced Thursday at the Site Selector Feedback Dinner at the 2026 Site Selection Conference. Lockheed says it will be hiring for new positions, including cybersecurity engineers, software engineers, technicians and administrative staff.

"Our growth is a direct reflection of the vibrant ecosystem here in Colorado," said Vice President of Lockheed Martin Space Strategy & Business Development Kate Watts. "Together, we're building more than systems and satellites. We're building careers, communities and a future where Colorado continues to lead the world in space."

Team members monitor the capsule's operations during NASA's first major asteroid sample recovery rehearsal for its OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security Regolith Explorer) mission, at Lockheed Martin in Littleton, Colorado, on June 27, 2023. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

Lockheed Martin is one of the metro area's largest employers, according to the Denver Business Journal. It expanded its space at Arc 470 in Highlands Ranch earlier this year. In the spring, it signed a lease for 190,505 square feet of office space.

Officials in Douglas and Jefferson Counties welcomed the expansion announcement and the growth it will bring to their communities.

"Lockheed Martin's expansion represents a significant investment in Douglas County and reinforces the strength of our aerospace sector. As a primary employer and long standing community partner, Lockheed Martin plays an important role in our economic foundation. At DCEDC, our strategy is focused on strengthening the companies already invested in our community, creating the conditions for them to expand, reinvest and sustain quality jobs over the long term. Lockheed Martin's continued investment is a strong example of that strategy in action and underscores Douglas County's position as a competitive destination for sustained business growth," said Ellie Reynolds, president and CEO of the Douglas County Economic Development Corporation.

Kami Welch, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation, said, "Lockheed Martin has been an important part of Jefferson County since 1955, and today is our largest primary employer. The company's significant economic impact, high-quality jobs, and continued investment have helped make aerospace one of the county's strongest industries. We are incredibly proud to see Lockheed Martin continue to invest and grow in our community."