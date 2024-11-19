Watch CBS News
Local News

Littleton police officers shoot suspect after he pointed weapon at Colorado officers, police say

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Littleton police officer shoots suspect during attempted traffic stop
Littleton police officer shoots suspect during attempted traffic stop 01:59

Littleton police officers shot a suspect after they claimed he pointed a weapon at officers. It started with an attempted traffic stop at Belleview and Keenland Court in Littleton around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

littleton-littleton-police-belleview-shooting-9vo-frame-38.jpg
Police in Littleton shot a suspect after they claim he pointed a weapon at officers.  CBS

Police said officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect left the vehicle and pointed a weapon at officers. That's when officers fired at the suspect. 

He was injured and rushed to the hospital. 

littleton-littleton-police-belleview-shooting-9vo-frame-172.jpg
Police in Littleton shot a suspect on Tuesday morning. CBS

There was another person in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. That person was taken into custody. Investigators said they are working to determine whether the vehicle was stolen. 

The Critical Incident Response Team with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will take over the investigation. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.