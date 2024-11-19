Littleton police officers shoot suspect after he pointed weapon at Colorado officers, police say

Littleton police officers shot a suspect after they claimed he pointed a weapon at officers. It started with an attempted traffic stop at Belleview and Keenland Court in Littleton around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect left the vehicle and pointed a weapon at officers. That's when officers fired at the suspect.

He was injured and rushed to the hospital.

There was another person in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. That person was taken into custody. Investigators said they are working to determine whether the vehicle was stolen.

The Critical Incident Response Team with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will take over the investigation.