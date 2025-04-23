Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest Colorado man accused of attempted kidnap of girl riding bicycle

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Littleton police arrest suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a girl on a bicycle
Littleton police arrest suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a girl on a bicycle 00:26

Littleton police arrested a suspect who was accused of trying to grab a girl from behind as she rode her bicycle last weekend. Andrew Salazar remains in the Arapahoe County Jail on $100,000 bond. 

Salazar, 32, is accused of attempted kidnapping on South Prince Street on April 19. 

andrew-salazar-copy.jpg
Andrew Salazar Arapahoe County

According to police, the girl was riding a bicycle with her friend. Both girls got away and Salazar ran away. 

Arrest documents state that Salazar told police he stopped the bicycle from falling over and the girl fell into his arms. 

Police said anyone with information related to this suspect is asked to contact the Littleton Police Department's non-emergency number at (303) 794-1551.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.