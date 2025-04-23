Police arrest Colorado man accused of attempted kidnap of girl riding bicycle

Littleton police arrest suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a girl on a bicycle

Littleton police arrested a suspect who was accused of trying to grab a girl from behind as she rode her bicycle last weekend. Andrew Salazar remains in the Arapahoe County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Salazar, 32, is accused of attempted kidnapping on South Prince Street on April 19.

According to police, the girl was riding a bicycle with her friend. Both girls got away and Salazar ran away.

Arrest documents state that Salazar told police he stopped the bicycle from falling over and the girl fell into his arms.

Police said anyone with information related to this suspect is asked to contact the Littleton Police Department's non-emergency number at (303) 794-1551.