Watch CBS News
Local News

Littleton PD investigating burglary at Littleton High School

By Joel Hillan

/ CBS Colorado

Just before 6:30am Friday morning, the Littleton Police Department tweeted that they were responding to an active burglary at Littleton High School and asked people to avoid the area.

The CBS Colorado Desk has reached out to both Littleton PD and Littleton Public Schools to see if this will impact start times for Littleton High School students.  We will update here and on CBS Colorado Mornings as we get more information. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 6:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.