Another Colorado location of Alamo Drafthouse is unionizing; organizers allege firings

Another location of the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater in Colorado is unionizing and union organizers allege the company fired supervisors after asking them to spy on organizers.

The Littleton location of the theater chain announced it was forming a union, just a few months after the Westminster location announced it would unionize.

"The Alamo Collective Organizing Committee-CWA at the Littleton cinema expresses profound disappointment following the recent announcement of layoffs affecting four supervisors within our ranks," the union said in a statement. "Alamo Drafthouse corporate cited a new policy as the rationale for these layoffs, a policy that was implemented without prior communication to employees and which has never been announced to the workforce."

The union seeks to include 87 full-time and part-time employees, according to records from the National Labor Relations Board, the government agency that oversees labor disputes and unionization issues.

"Once again, Alamo Drafthouse has covertly introduced policies not aimed at enhancing workplace conditions but rather at discouraging union organizing efforts and facilitating the dismissal of union supporters," union organizers in Littleton continued. "This action has targeted supervisors who have shown support for our union or who have failed to adhere to corporate directives to unlawfully surveil employees."

Workers at Alamo Drafthouse cinemas in California, New York and Texas voted to unionize over the past year and, since 2016, 11 unfair labor practice cases were filed with the NLRB against the company in those states.

The company did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment, but in January, a spokesman said the company "is dedicated to the well-being and prosperity of our teammates" and that employees made "well above national averages for their industry."