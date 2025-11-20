Colorado Rapids release schedule, and it includes a home game against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF
The Colorado Rapids released their complete 2026 MLS schedule this week, and it includes a home match against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.
Miami's professional soccer team has never played in Colorado.
Messi, an Argentinian superstar, joined Inter Miami two years ago and recently signed a new contract with the team.
The Rapids-Inter Miami game will take place on April 18 at Dick's Sporting Good Park in Commerce City.
The 2026 season for the Rapids begins on Feb. 22 in Seattle.