Colorado Rapids release schedule, and it includes a home game against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF

The Colorado Rapids released their complete 2026 MLS schedule this week, and it includes a home match against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.

Miami's professional soccer team has never played in Colorado.

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi and Colorado Rapids' Vincentian forward #27 Kimani Stewart-Baynes vie for the ball during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Colorado Rapids at Chase stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 6, 2024. CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images

Messi, an Argentinian superstar, joined Inter Miami two years ago and recently signed a new contract with the team.

The Rapids-Inter Miami game will take place on April 18 at Dick's Sporting Good Park in Commerce City.

The 2026 season for the Rapids begins on Feb. 22 in Seattle.