Colorado Rapids release schedule, and it includes a home game against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF

By
Jesse Sarles
CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Rapids released their complete 2026 MLS schedule this week, and it includes a home match against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.

Miami's professional soccer team has never played in Colorado.

FBL-USA-MLS-MIAMI-COLORADO
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi and Colorado Rapids' Vincentian forward #27 Kimani Stewart-Baynes vie for the ball during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Colorado Rapids at Chase stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 6, 2024. CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images

Messi, an Argentinian superstar, joined Inter Miami two years ago and recently signed a new contract with the team.

The Rapids-Inter Miami game will take place on April 18 at Dick's Sporting Good Park in Commerce City.

The 2026 season for the Rapids begins on Feb. 22 in Seattle.

