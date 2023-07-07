Colorado's Lindsey Horan named US Women's National Team co-captain ahead of World Cup

Colorado's own Lindsey Horan will be one of two captains of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team ahead of the 2024 World Cup, starting later this month.

Lindsey Horan Elsa/Getty Images

Horan and Alex Morgan were named co-captains on Friday. Veteran Becky Sauerbrunn had been captain previously, but will miss the entire tournament because of a foot injury. The Women's World Cup starts July 20.

Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan named #USWNT Captains ahead of the 2023 World Cup ©️ 🇺🇸» Posted by U.S. Soccer on Friday, July 7, 2023

Horan is from Golden and played for the Colorado Rush in 2012 while attending Golden High School. She bypassed a scholarship from the University of North Carolina to play internationally for Paris Saint-Germain, for whom she played for four years. From there, she returned to the United States to play for the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League. The Thorns loaned Horan to Lyon in 2022, where she helped win the Division 1 Féminine league twice, the Coupe de France Féminine, and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Last month, Lyon signed Horan to a permanent contract through June 2026.

Lindsey Horan of the USA races towards the goal during an international friendly game between Ireland and United States at CITYPARK on April 11, 2023 in St. Louis. Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty Images

She's been a member of the senior United States Women's National Team since 2013, playing in 128 caps and scoring 27 goals.