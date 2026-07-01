Colorado golfers describe close call after lightning strike at Fox Hollow: "A flash of white light"

A lightning strike at a Colorado golf course sparked a fire and injured a golfer Tuesday afternoon, sending emergency crews rushing to the scene and leaving nearby golfers shaken by how close they came to the strike.

CBS

Dante Lombardi was golfing with three friends at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood when the weather began to change. While they noticed thunder in the area, they didn't believe the storm was as close as it actually was.

"All of a sudden, out of nowhere, just a flash of white light totally taking up my vision," Lombardi said.

Moments later, he said he felt what seemed like a shockwave.

"A sonic boom just hits me in the chest and we all just duck down, freak out, adrenaline is running through," he said.

His friend, Cullen Flynn, said the thunder followed immediately.

"It was probably the loudest noise I've ever heard in my life," Flynn said. "I've never been that close to lightning before."

As the group hurried off the course, they looked back and saw smoke rising from the area where the lightning had struck.

"As we're turning around, we see about 200 yards away from us on the other side of the hill just smoke pluming up," Lombardi said.

West Metro Fire

The lightning strike ignited a fire on the golf course, drawing a response from West Metro Fire Rescue and neighboring agencies. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames.

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"A great job by the first responders responding really quick and getting that contained," Flynn said.

The friends later learned a golfer on the sixth hole had been struck by lightning. West Metro Fire Rescue confirmed the victim was taken to a hospital and was released Wednesday.

"They let us know somebody got hit, so our thoughts and prayers go out to him," Lombardi said. "I heard he got released today, so super thankful for that."

The close call has changed the way Lombardi says he'll react the next time threatening weather moves in.

"If I see lightning or I hear thunder, I'm out of there," he said. "I don't care if I'm 10 under or 20 under, I'm out of there."