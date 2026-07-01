1 struck by lightning at Colorado golf course that sparked brush fire

One person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood on Tuesday. West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the golf course after the lightning strike ignited a brush fire.

West Metro Fire Rescue crews put out a brush fire that was ignited by lightning at Fox Hollow Golf Course on Tuesday. West Metro Fire Rescue

According to WMFR, the fire burned in dry grass, brush, and large downed trees in a so-called "rough" area of the course near the sixth hole. The fire burned about two acres.

Firefighters extinguished a fire started by lightning near the sixth hole at Fox Hollow Golf Course. West Metro Fire Rescue

Crews were on scene for several hours overnight, conducting mop-up operations which included extinguishing hidden pockets of heat by digging into ash and pulling apart smoldering logs and brush.