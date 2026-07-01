Watch CBS News
Local News

1 struck by lightning at Colorado golf course that sparked brush fire

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

One person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood on Tuesday. West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the golf course after the lightning strike ignited a brush fire. 

fox-hollow-fire-vo-transfer-frame-193-copy.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue crews put out a brush fire that was ignited by lightning at Fox Hollow Golf Course on Tuesday.  West Metro Fire Rescue

According to WMFR, the fire burned in dry grass, brush, and large downed trees in a so-called "rough" area of the course near the sixth hole. The fire burned about two acres. 

fox-hollow-fire-vo-transfer-frame-83-copy.jpg
Firefighters extinguished a fire started by lightning near the sixth hole at Fox Hollow Golf Course.  West Metro Fire Rescue

Crews were on scene for several hours overnight, conducting mop-up operations which included extinguishing hidden pockets of heat by digging into ash and pulling apart smoldering logs and brush. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue