1 struck by lightning at Colorado golf course that sparked brush fire
One person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood on Tuesday. West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the golf course after the lightning strike ignited a brush fire.
According to WMFR, the fire burned in dry grass, brush, and large downed trees in a so-called "rough" area of the course near the sixth hole. The fire burned about two acres.
Crews were on scene for several hours overnight, conducting mop-up operations which included extinguishing hidden pockets of heat by digging into ash and pulling apart smoldering logs and brush.