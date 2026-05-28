Nonprofit helps older people in Colorado address mental health by creating connections

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which provides a chance to stand with your community and show that no one struggles alone.

Lifespan Local works to address mental health issues in a group that often gets overlooked: older adults. The Denver-based nonprofit promotes a sense of belonging by creating connections.

Their programs range from yoga to music to hydroponic farming to healing circles.

CBS

CBS Colorado visited a recent session offered in both English and Spanish. With each colorful stitch, a group of older adults carefully created art on a canvas.

"We have this program to fight social isolation," said Giannina Estrada, Health and Wellbeing Director. "They face many changes that affect their mental health. They have less independence. That sometimes brings a sense of frustration, anxiety."

Carmen Garcia experienced that anxiety firsthand.

"There's not that fear of being able to talk to people," she said, along with an English translator. "Coming out of the pandemic, people were scared to be in community with each other."

That's why she found comfort having in a space where she could meet new friends and find purpose. One session turned into countless visits.

"They felt part of something. Our community, the Hispanic community and communities of color can feel discriminated. The biggest feedback is that they belong somewhere. The world is changing quickly. They need a place they can relax and feel safe, and we want to provide that place for them. That support system," said Estrada.

And for that Garcia, support has been invaluable.

"When we hear the word 'convivir,' we live together. We co-live together, that's what we're learning here. We are taking away the stigma of having fear of living together."

If you'd like to get involved, community resources can be found here: https://www.lifespanlocal.org/resourceslifespanlocal.org/resources