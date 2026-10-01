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Library in Denver closed after positive hit for chemical commonly mixed with fentanyl

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The Sam Gary Branch Library in Denver was closed on Wednesday afternoon after a positive hit for Xylazine, a chemical that is commonly mixed with fentanyl.

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The  Sam Gary Branch Library in Denver was temporarily closed after a positive hit for Xylazine. Denver Fire Department

Denver Fire Department crews were called to the library near 29th and Roslyn in Central Park on a hazardous materials call on Wednesday afternoon. Fire investigators said there was a positive hit for Xylazine from a bag found in the library. 

Both parties that came into contact with the bag were decontaminated and cleared by EMS at the scene. 

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Denver firefighters investigated a hazmat situation at Sam Gary Branch Library.  Denver Fire Department

The library remained closed on Thursday and was scheduled to reopen on Friday, Oct. 2.

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