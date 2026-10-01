Library in Denver closed after positive hit for chemical commonly mixed with fentanyl

The Sam Gary Branch Library in Denver was closed on Wednesday afternoon after a positive hit for Xylazine, a chemical that is commonly mixed with fentanyl.

The Sam Gary Branch Library in Denver was temporarily closed after a positive hit for Xylazine. Denver Fire Department

Denver Fire Department crews were called to the library near 29th and Roslyn in Central Park on a hazardous materials call on Wednesday afternoon. Fire investigators said there was a positive hit for Xylazine from a bag found in the library.

Both parties that came into contact with the bag were decontaminated and cleared by EMS at the scene.

Denver firefighters investigated a hazmat situation at Sam Gary Branch Library. Denver Fire Department

The library remained closed on Thursday and was scheduled to reopen on Friday, Oct. 2.