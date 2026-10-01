Library in Denver closed after positive hit for chemical commonly mixed with fentanyl
The Sam Gary Branch Library in Denver was closed on Wednesday afternoon after a positive hit for Xylazine, a chemical that is commonly mixed with fentanyl.
Denver Fire Department crews were called to the library near 29th and Roslyn in Central Park on a hazardous materials call on Wednesday afternoon. Fire investigators said there was a positive hit for Xylazine from a bag found in the library.
Both parties that came into contact with the bag were decontaminated and cleared by EMS at the scene.
The library remained closed on Thursday and was scheduled to reopen on Friday, Oct. 2.