Colorado leaf peepers might consider this lesser-known fall colors road trip through the Flat Tops

Colorado's famous fall drives are famous for a reason -- the state's beauty is on full display. They can also get very busy once the aspens turn gold.

For one quieter alternative, head south of Steamboat Springs to the Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway, where gravel roads, mountain passes and long stretches of aspens make the drive itself part of the attraction.

First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch points out the aspens on a Colorado mountainside. CBS

Starting in the tiny town of Yampa, the route climbs west toward Dunckley Pass, about 19 miles away. A short walk from the road opens to sweeping views of the Flat Tops, Pyramid Peak and hillsides filled with aspens.

But Dunckley is only the beginning.

Continue west and the road winds through meadows, aspen groves and small roadside pullouts before climbing to Ripple Creek Pass at 10,343 feet. From there, visitors can look across the White River Valley and Flat Tops Wilderness before turning around and heading back.

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Instead of continuing all the way to Meeker, the trip can become an easy fall getaway by heading through Oak Creek and finishing the day in Steamboat Springs for dinner and an overnight stay.

There is one catch: this is a mountain backcountry. Portions of the route are gravel, cell service can be limited, and wet weather can quickly make the road muddy. Drivers should fill up beforehand, download maps, and check weather and road conditions before leaving. See the route on Google Maps here.

If the top of a mountain pass is already past peak, head lower. If the valley is still green, head higher.

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If you've taken some great photos of fall foliage this year, share them with CBS Colorado by using the QR code above or by clicking here.