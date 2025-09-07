Legend Titans look to finish job under new coach after Colorado state championship run last year

After a historic season that ended with a trip to the Colorado state championship game, the Legend Titans football team is back, and this time, they want to finish the job.

With a 3–0 start, the Titans are led by new head coach Jake Heaps, who brings pro-level experience with his time in the NFL. That includes working closely with Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson as his personal coach. Now on the high school sidelines, Heaps brings a new energy to an already talented roster.

Coach Heaps talks to the team during practice CBS

"I'm excited to be here," Heaps said. "It's a historic program with a great tradition. The goal is to continue that tradition of winning and take it to new levels."

That challenge includes guiding a mix of returning stars and new faces. Among them is new quarterback DJ Bordeaux, a senior and Boston College commit who is looking to make the most of his final season. Bordeaux is a Colorado native who spent a couple of seasons playing in Georgia.

"What makes me unique is the ability to use my legs, spread the field, and my arm is a huge deep threat," Bordeaux said.

CBS

The Titans' chemistry has been building since early offseason workouts in February. Running back Ryken Banks, one of the team's key returning players, said the difference this year starts with leadership, both among players and from their new coach.

"Playing under Coach Heaps, he's just different," Banks said. "He pushes us, but he believes in us. He's been in the league, and you feel that every practice."

But Banks and Bordeaux share a long history, too. They played youth football together in fifth grade and are now helping lead a team with championship expectations.

"The bond is there," Banks said. "We've got the culture, and now it's just about finishing and winning it all."

Last year, Legend fell short in the state title game against Cherry Creek. This year, they're aiming higher; their challenge was to beat Columbine. Last season, the team was 2-0 before they faced the rebels, who ruined their perfect record. On Friday, Legend shut out Columbine 43-0, making school history.

"The motto is to do better than it's ever been done before, both on and off the field," Heaps said. "That's what we're focused on, every day."