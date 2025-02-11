It's illegal in Colorado to leave your car running and unattended with key in ignition

As temperatures continue to drop across the state this week, many people consider it a natural habit to start a vehicle that's been sitting in the cold for hours to warm its engines. But leaving those vehicles unattended while warming up, known as "puffing," is illegal in Colorado.

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority says this law is in place to reduce auto thefts in the state. There is only one instance where leaving your car unattended is legal. This is for anyone who starts their car remotely, with a key fob rather than a key. If your car requires a key, you cannot leave it unattended. It is illegal.

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority says when you are getting ready for your day, have a plan in place. Start your car and while it is running, brush off the snow and scrape off the ice. While in your car, make sure you do not leave your wallet, purses, or any identifying information around. This includes your mail, garage door opener, or anything with an address on it.

Experts say if criminals see a clean car, they are less likely to break in and steal anything. Make sure your car door is always locked no matter where you are.

"Puffing is one of the easiest ways to have your vehicle stolen," Cale Gould, Public Outreach Coordinator for Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. This goes along with leaving vehicles unattended, unlocked and running with keys in them. They are all contributing factors and puffing is one of the major ones."

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority says if your car is stolen, call 911 immediately. Provide your license plate number and the make and model of the car.

In the event your car is stolen, there are some programs that can help you out. The Victims Assistance Program helps with financial assistance, towing and impound fees, vehicle repairs, and temporary transportation. All of the information about puffers is available on lockdownyourcar.org.