Lawyer's report is inconclusive about Denver Public Schools Board of Education antisemitism allegations

A Denver law firm hired to investigate claims that Denver School Board Vice President Monica Hunter made antisemitic remarks against another board member found its investigation inconclusive, finding "Many of the allegations of Hunter making antisemitic and inappropriate remarks boil to a 'she said, she said, he said."

Hunter is accused of making antisemitic comments about fellow board member Amy Klein Molk, an allegation Hunter has denied. The alleged comments were made in December 2025 and January of this year.

In the report, Superintendent Alex Marrero was asked about a statement he submitted to the board in August alleging that in a meeting last January Hunter referred to Molk as a "Zionist b----." Marrero acknowledged to the investigator that his statement "does not state exactly what Hunter said to him, 'but very similar.'"

Holland & Knight law firm is charging DPS up to $1,000 per hour for its services.

The investigator interviewed Board President Xochitl Gaytan and Marrero, who both made the allegations, as well as Hunter and Molk.

The report concludes, "What remains unclear in the investigation is whether Hunter's concerns or prejudice lie with Zionism and whether she equated that with Judaism for purposes of rendering those alleged statements as antisemitic."

Hunter told the investigator, "I told Amy I don't agree with Zionism and I don't agree with, I can't justify what's happening in Palestine."

The investigator further stated that the questions for the board are whether "Hunter's problems or fixation with Klein Molk are censurable" and whether the "statements made by Gaytan, the Superintendent, and Klein Molk are true and honest or whether Hunter's denials are true and honest."

DPS Investigation Report Page of

Hunter claims the allegations are retaliation for seeking Superintendent Marrero's dismissal.

The investigator wrote, "She continually asks that if these allegations are true, why did it take so long 'after she tried to fire him' for them to surface."