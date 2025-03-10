Residents of Denver apartments targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement file lawsuit over safety concerns

Tenants at a Denver apartment complex are suing their landlord

Some tenants at a Colorado apartment complex are suing their landlord. Residents of the Cedar Run apartment complex said on Monday that Gelt Venture Partners has not taken necessary safety measures at the building, and that has led to crime and safety problems.

The complex is located near the intersection of South Oneida Street and Leetsdale Drive in Denver.



Many of those tenants held a news conference on Monday and expressed anger and frustration with their landlord.

"I live here with my wife, our 3 month old, and these broken promises have made my family and this community unsafe," said Mark Sokolaj.

Sokolaj and the others filing suit say they've been living in dangerous conditions for years and they don't feel safe in their homes. They claim doors at the apartment complex don't lock properly, which makes it an easy target for violence, vandalism and drug use. They also say that laundry rooms have been destroyed and mailboxes have been ripped out of walls.

They claim they've hit a dead end when they ask the complex to fix the issues.

The apartment complex is the same one that was the target of a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month. One resident said his brother was wrongfully detained.

But attorneys and residents say the issues at the building go well beyond migrants and immigration.

"The abuse does not end at the poor living conditions. It has put a target on the back of Cedar Run tenants and especially our immigrant neighbors," said tenant Hannah Stickline.

Gelt Venture Partners said in a statement it is "consistently working with the Denver health department to repair damage -- typically caused by non-residents." The ownership group said they recently spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on new doors, better lighting, locks and other maintenance.