911 call from Lauren Boebert's home followed incident involving Congresswoman's husband and son

New audio details a 911 call made by Rep. Lauren Boebert's son in December, where he reported his father Jayson allegedly assaulting him by "throwing" him around the house.

Boebert's son made two calls - one at 6:46 p.m. and another at 6:53 p.m. - to Garfield County dispatch to detail the assault. In the second call, the teenager tried to walk back the accusations before the Colorado Congresswoman, who had been heard yelling in the background, takes the phone to say her son "doesn't need help."

Rep. Lauren Boebert leaves the U.S. Capitol in November. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The teen, sobbing and gasping for air, also says in the call that his mother has been living on a farmhouse on the property because she and his father have been having "problems."

Last month, Boebert, a Republican who represents the state's 3rd Congressional District, filed a petition for divorce from her husband.

"He was throwing me around," he said. "He called me a psycho."

The dispatcher directed an officer to come to the house. She then asked if there were weapons in the house.

"I mean, there are weapons in the house, yeah, but I don't think he'd use them on me," he replied. "He just does this to me so much."

"Hi, I'm the mom," Boebert said on the recording. "There was an argument over dinner. I understand you guys got to come down and talk to them."

She then said she was at a second location on their property. The dispatcher said she was sending officers to come talk to both Jayson and the teen to see if he needed help. A deputy came to the home but no legal action came from the response.

"He doesn't need help," Boebert said.

Boebert narrowly won reelection for the CD3 House seat by 546 votes last November to defeat Democrat Adam Frisch. He has already announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

Jayson Boebert told The Daily Beast in a text message that "the divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my children."

In March, Boebert, 36, announced that she is going to become a grandmother.