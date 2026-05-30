Congresswoman Lauren Boebert aims to make sure Trump "keeps his promises" regarding Epstein files

The efforts by Rep. Lauren Boebert to expose the Epstein files has put her in President Trump's crosshairs.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi testified behind closed doors on Friday about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, including Boebert, who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, voted to subpoena Bondi before the president fired her last month.

Rep. Lauren Boebert CBS

Boebert is among those leading the push for accountability, and she has paid a political price for that. The congresswoman is one of only four Republicans who signed a petition last year to force the release of the Epstein files, which President Trump initially tried to block, but eventually signed, resulting in the release of 3 million pages of documents.

Bondi told the House Oversight Committee on Friday that while there were redaction errors, the department produced everything required under the law. Boebert told CBS Colorado she doesn't think that's the case.

As a member of the House Oversight Committee, Boebert has been grilling everyone from Bill and Hillary Clinton to top officials in the Department of Justice and associates of Epstein, including a victim-turned-recruiter who she says insisted President Trump wasn't involved. Boebert says the FBI never interviewed the woman.

"She continuously said if she had immunity, she would give much more information, and so I lean toward immunity. But I don't want to open the floodgates and everyone (to) come and say they want immunity to give more information," Boebert said.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein during a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios / Getty Images / Davidoff Studios Photography

"Why is the president so determined not to let this information out?" CBS Colorado's Shaun Boyd asked Boebert.

"I don't have that answer, but I am going to ensure that President Trump keeps his promises," Boebert said.

Boebert says she also plans to make sure the president keeps his promise to fund the Arkansas Valley Conduit, which will help residents in her district. He vetoed her bill on the critical water pipeline project after she refused to back off the release of the Epstein files, but she says the funding is now included in the Department of Agriculture appropriations bill, and she told CBS Colorado the president is not so petty that he will veto that bill.