New details about Epstein's lenient plea deal and jail term emerge from DOJ files

Jeffrey Epstein's controversial 2008 plea deal for charges including soliciting a minor for prostitution has long drawn scrutiny, and newly released details are raising further questions about the months he spent on work release from a Florida jail.

Epstein pleaded guilty and surrendered to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office in July 2008. Dozens of accusers from several states, many underage at the time of the alleged crimes, had been prepared to testify against him on federal sex trafficking charges, but the case was shelved in exchange for his agreement to plea to lesser state charges in Florida. Many survivors of Epstein's crimes and other critics of the plea agreement have called it a "sweetheart deal."

After serving fewer than four months in jail, Epstein was granted a special arrangement that allowed him to leave custody for up to 16 hours a day, six days a week, as part of a work release program, allegedly to perform work at a charitable organization he had just established called the Florida Science Foundation.

This continued for the next nine months until his release to a year of supervised house arrest in July 2009.

Each day during his work release, Epstein was transported between the jail and an office in downtown West Palm Beach by his bodyguard and driver, Igor Zinoviev. His personal attorney, Darren Indyke, was listed as his official supervisor at the job. Epstein agreed to hire off-duty sheriff's deputies to monitor his movements, log visitors and provide security at his office and home.

According to documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, his SUV used for these trips was outfitted with a bed. An account given to the FBI by one woman included the claim that Epstein engaged in sexual activity with her in the vehicle — while it was parked in the jail lot.

The woman told the FBI she was a former model from Slovakia who Epstein had first met when she was a teenager and still in high school. She told agents she was recruited from Slovakia by Epstein's friend and business associate Jean-Luc Brunel during her senior year to move to New York City and pursue a career in modeling. She met Epstein at Brunel's birthday party at the New York City restaurant Cipriani in 2003.

By the time of Epstein's incarceration, she had been involved sexually with him for several years. She was one of four "assistants" granted immunity in a federal non-prosecution agreement that Epstein received in exchange for his plea. Some Epstein accusers have alleged that those women were involved in recruiting Epstein's victims; she did not address that in statements to the FBI. The non-prosecution deal was ultimately approved by then U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alexander Acosta.

Survivors and their attorneys say these allegations are just one example of what they describe as unusually lenient treatment, the reasons for which remain unclear.

Spencer Kuvin is a Florida attorney who represented many of Epstein's accusers and brought several of the first lawsuits against him. Kuvin told CBS News that the woman's name never appeared on the official prison visitor logs that they obtained as part of that litigation. Kuvin says that he deposed her in 2010 while suing Epstein on behalf of an underage victim. Transcripts of that deposition show her pleading the Fifth and declining to answer questions.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting the lack of oversight by the local police department," Kuvin said.

"If all of this is true, they allow a sexual predator to continue his activities even while he was supposed to be in custody and it just highlights the nature of the sweetheart deal that he got and the preferential treatment he received because of his wealth," he said.

The testimony about the SUV came during a 2020 interview conducted by FBI agents in New York as part of the criminal investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell.

Documents from the U.S. Justice Department's release of files on Jeffrey Epstein. Photo Illustration by Vladislav Nekrasov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

During the interview, the woman described what she characterized as a friendly relationship between Epstein and members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department, along with minimal oversight during his incarceration. She said that when she and Epstein parked in the prison lot she "recalled flashlights in the parking lot, but no one ever came over to the car."

CBS News is withholding her name because she has recently identified herself as an Epstein victim. In the interview she also told investigators that Epstein had paid her hundreds of thousands of dollars after their relationship had ended because of the challenges she claimed to be having in finding employment due to negative publicity.

CBS News made multiple attempts to contact her through her attorneys but did not receive any response.

Over several interviews with federal investigators, documented in official interview notes known as 302s, she provided extensive details about her relationship with Epstein, including that during his incarceration she engaged in virtual sexual activity using a web-cam with him while he was apparently alone in custody.

"These interviews really show how grooming works," Adam Horowitz, another Florida attorney who represented many of Epstein's victims, told CBS News, "You're hearing the voice of someone who was conditioned to protect Epstein, even while describing the system he used to exploit young women."

Other details from the woman's FBI interview include that Epstein was particularly friendly with one prison guard who even visited Epstein's home to discuss a potential job while Epstein was in home confinement. She described a prank in which Epstein hid in a bathroom during a sheriff's inspection of his residence. She also said Epstein bragged about having an unfriendly probation officer transferred.

During her visits to the jail, she said she was never required to sign in or complete any paperwork.

In a separate 2019 document released by the DOJ, a man claiming to be a former part-time paramedic at the jail called in an uncorroborated tip to the FBI and stated that Epstein had paid for a closed section of the jail to be reopened for his use, to avoid being housed with the general population. The tipster called it "highly unusual preferential treatment."

In response to questions from CBS News, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Department wrote, "We have no evidence to substantiate that these incidents took place."

A 2021 report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement into the Palm Beach Sheriff's Department found no evidence that bribery or undue influence affected Epstein's treatment.

"A number of survivors have made clear that Epstein's exploitation did not stop during his incarceration." Lauren Hersh, director of the anti-trafficking group World Without Exploitation, told CBS News. "At best, Epstein's highly unusual arrangement demonstrates law enforcement's negligence. More likely, this is symptomatic of a system that prioritized accommodating a predator over delivering justice for survivors and protecting vulnerable girls and women."

Apparently some investigators at the DOJ never gave up hope of pursuing the case against Epstein.

"It was a shame. We had a great case," one employee said in a previously unreleased text included in the Epstein files. "I never gave up on it. I kept everything ready … in case the non prosecution agreement got voided."

Ten more years passed before Epstein was arrested again and charged in federal court with trafficking of minors in New York. He was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide.