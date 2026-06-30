Democrat Eileen Laubacher to face Colorado incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in November

Rep. Lauren Boebert is up for re-election this fall, and the outspoken Colorado Republican now knows who her opponent will be in the general election.

Rep. Lauren Boebert outside the U.S. Capitol on April 20, 2026. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Eileen Laubacher is the winner in the Democratic primary in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. That's despite a write-in challenge by Jenna Preston.

The district spans the eastern third of the state of Colorado and also includes Douglas County and Loveland.

Eileen Laubacher CBS

Laubacher is a retired two-star rear admiral in the Navy who worked on the National Security Council under President Biden. She lives in Highlands Ranch, in the southern part of the Denver metro area. She used to be a Republican and then changed her status. She describes herself as a common sense candidate who wants to get things done. Her top priorities are keeping costs down, fighting corruption and improving rural healthcare access.

"I think people like the fact that I'm someone who understands service, someone who genuinely never intended to run for Congress, but felt called in this moment to serve my community again in a different way," Laubacher told CBS Colorado leading up to Tuesday's primary.

Jenna Preston CBS

Preston is a clinical psychologist who lives in Parker. Before Primary Election Day she said she looked "forward to showing people that you finally have a candidate that does not care about embarrassing you and making headlines for anything other than the fact that she's going to come to work every day, and making sure that your day is a little less stressful." She said her top issues are healthcare, campaign finance reform and land use.

The general election is on Nov. 3. Boebert, who didn't have an opponent in the primary, is aiming to win re-election in Colorado's 4th Congressional District for the first time.

She previously served two terms in the state's 3rd Congressional District before switching districts and winning in the 4th with 53.6% of the vote in 2024.

CBS Colorado reached out to Boebert's team for comment before primary night, but did not hear back.