Rep. Lauren Boebert's bill to create more ZIP codes for smaller communities passes House

Bill will look to help some small Colorado communities collect more funding

Bill will look to help some small Colorado communities collect more funding

Bill will look to help some small Colorado communities collect more funding

A bill that aims to help smaller cities and towns collect more local revenue has passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives and could soon go to the president's desk to be signed into law.

The legislation, sponsored by U.S. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose district includes a large swath of Northern Colorado and the Eastern Plains, would create unique ZIP codes for 15 communities across the state, as well as dozens more in other states.

All eight members of Colorado's Congressional delegation -- four Democrats and four Republicans -- all voted in favor of the bill. Colorado's Democrats joined 71 others in Congress to bring the final vote on the bill to 278-121, with 31 members of Congress not voting on the bill.

One town that could benefit is Severance, located in Northern Colorado. Last year, Severance Mayor Matt Fries told CBS News Colorado that sharing a ZIP code with other municipalities makes it difficult for the town to collect its fair share of tax revenue and can slow down emergency responses.

"What we're finding is our residents shop at home, and the fact we share ZIP codes from other jurisdictions -- we can't be convinced we're not missing out on the revenue we should be collecting," he said.

Though rare, Fries said Severance has had issues in the past with emergency responders being sent to the wrong addresses during crisis as a result of not having a unique zip code.

Towns can request their own zip codes through an application process filtered by the postal service. Severance did that but was denied and issued a 10-year ban from applying again.

Colorado communities that would get a new ZIP code if the bill is signed into law would include:

Castle Pines

Centennial

Cherry Hills Village

Greenwood Village

Highlands Ranch

Keystone

Lone Tree

Mountain Village

Mount Crested Butte

Severance

Silver Cliff

Sterling Ranch

Superior

Telluride

In a statement following the bill's passage, Boebert said, "this is a tremendous, hard-fought victory for the cities, towns and communities in Colorado's 4th District and across our country who have called for a unique ZIP code to improve the quality of life for our constituents."