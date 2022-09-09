County Road 21 Fire calms down Thursday night, shows little growth

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has taken over command of the effort to fight the County Road 21 Fire, which sparked Thursday afternoon. It's burning in a rural part of the county, and prompted evacuations near Ted's Place along Highway 287.

A Friday morning update shows the fire holding steady at 500-600 acres in size. A flight is planned for Friday morning to more accurately gauge the size.

60 firefighting personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

As of Friday morning, the evacuations have not yet ben lifted.