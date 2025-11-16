Northern Colorado deputy shoots at suspect accused of driving toward him after chase; deputy and suspect injured

A sheriff's deputy in Northern Colorado shot at a suspect who allegedly sped toward the deputy after a car chase in Berthoud.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said it started around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when a deputy tried to stop a car near Grand Market Avenue and TPC Parkway.

The driver took off, sheriff's office officials said, fleeing at high speed, until the deputy did a PIT maneuver to stop the car on Highway 60 east of Interstate 25. That's when, according to the deputy, "the suspect accelerated towards the deputy, and the deputy fired his service weapon."

Both the deputy and the driver sustained minor injuries, according to the sheriff's department; the deputy was treated at the hospital and later released, and the suspect was also treated at the hospital and then taken into custody. There was also a passenger in the suspect's car who wasn't injured.

Officials did not immediately identify the deputy, suspect, or passenger, and it's unclear if the passenger is facing any charges. The sheriff's office also didn't say if the suspect was shot or injured as a result of the crash. The sheriff's office didn't immediately respond to an email seeking clarification.

Fort Collins police and the Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team are investigating the shooting now.