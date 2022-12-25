Police investigating homicide at Jehovah's Witnesses congregation in Thornton, no active threat

A large police presence was seen at the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation in Thornton Sunday.

Thornton police have only said it's investigating a homicide and that there's no active threat, but a large police and fire rescue presence, including a bomb squad, was seen at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 951 Milky Way.

Massive police presence in Thornton. Waiting on details #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/hLvanuEWKl — Michael Abeyta (@AbeytaCBS4) December 25, 2022

A city spokesman told CBS News Colorado he's also working to get information on the incident.

Adams County Bomb Squad just arrived pic.twitter.com/SUMRccRXvp — Michael Abeyta (@AbeytaCBS4) December 25, 2022

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.