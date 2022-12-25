Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating homicide at Jehovah's Witnesses congregation in Thornton, no active threat

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A large police presence was seen at the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation in Thornton Sunday.

Thornton police have only said it's investigating a homicide and that there's no active threat, but a large police and fire rescue presence, including a bomb squad, was seen at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 951 Milky Way.

A city spokesman told CBS News Colorado he's also working to get information on the incident.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 10:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.