Police investigating homicide at Jehovah's Witnesses congregation in Thornton, no active threat
A large police presence was seen at the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation in Thornton Sunday.
Thornton police have only said it's investigating a homicide and that there's no active threat, but a large police and fire rescue presence, including a bomb squad, was seen at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 951 Milky Way.
A city spokesman told CBS News Colorado he's also working to get information on the incident.
This is a developing story, so check back for updates.
