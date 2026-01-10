Shots fired at officers in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, road closures in place

Numerous Denver police officers responded to the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Denver on Saturday night. Several streets are closed, and a shelter-in-place order is in effect.

CBS

Authorities were called to the scene near the area of E. 13th Avenue and Logan Street around 9:30 p.m. The Denver Police Department warned that extensive road closures are in place, and all intersections surrounding the area are closed. They're asking drivers to avoid the area while officers work the scene.

They said they don't have information yet on why the person fired at the police.

A helicopter can be seen circling the area, and a SWAT vehicle has also responded to the scene. DPD reports the scene is "extremely active." Police said that one person sustained a minor leg injury when shots were fired at the officers, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. They added that no officers were injured.

CBS

The DPD said the demonstration activity from today's protests concluded around 4:50 p.m., and there were no further related closures in the downtown/Capitol area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.