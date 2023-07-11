Watch CBS News
Large plume of smoke billows from burning haystacks in Weld County

A large plume of smoke billowed from burning haystacks in Weld County on Tuesday morning. Firefighters with Loveland and Weld County rushed to put out the fire between Weld County Road 52 and Weld County Road 25. 

Firefighters were able to douse the flames. Investigators said there is no clear cause for the fire but it's likely spontaneous combustion. 

