Arvada firefighters rushed to the area near 55th Avenue and Lamar Street before 7 a.m. on Monday morning. They say a fire erupted at what appears to be a storage yard.

Fire is contained to storage containers. Fire is out. Crews are working on overhaul pic.twitter.com/U88HqHYkbu — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) July 18, 2022

Firefighters say the fire was contained to storage containers. It's not clear what caused the fire or the extend of the damage.

There are no reports of injuries.