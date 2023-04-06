Lakewood police says 2 pronounced dead after shooting near W. 14th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard

Lakewood police says it's investigating a shooting that occurred near W 14th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Thursday.

UPDATE: Two victims have been pronounced dead. Another has been hospitalized. A suspect is not in custody but we do not believe there is any danger to the community. pic.twitter.com/wgsBCjmTLT — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) April 6, 2023

Investigators say two victims were pronounced dead, while another has been hospitalized. Lakewood PD says a suspect is not custody, but does not believe there is any danger to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.