Lakewood police says 2 pronounced dead after shooting near W. 14th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard

Lakewood police says it's investigating a shooting that occurred near W 14th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Thursday. 

Investigators say two victims were pronounced dead, while another has been hospitalized. Lakewood PD says a suspect is not custody, but does not believe there is any danger to the community. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

First published on April 6, 2023 / 2:02 PM

