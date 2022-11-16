Watch CBS News
Beloved Lakewood K-9 unit dog Loki dies

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The Lakewood community bid farewell to the late K-9 unit dog Loki of Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday. 

loki-lakewood-k9.jpg
LAKEWOOD POLICE

According to the Lakewood PD Facebook post, Loki died after an unexpected medical emergency in the evening. 

"Loki was not only an incredible police dog, but a loyal friend to all of us," Lakewood PD shared in its post. "Our hearts are with K9 Loki's partner Agent Wright tonight. You were a good boy Loki. We know you'll get all the treats in doggy heaven."

It is with very heavy hearts that we inform you that Lakewood Police K9 Loki passed away this evening due to an...

Posted by Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday, November 15, 2022
First published on November 16, 2022 / 11:54 AM

