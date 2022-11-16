Beloved Lakewood K-9 unit dog Loki dies

The Lakewood community bid farewell to the late K-9 unit dog Loki of Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday.

LAKEWOOD POLICE

According to the Lakewood PD Facebook post, Loki died after an unexpected medical emergency in the evening.

"Loki was not only an incredible police dog, but a loyal friend to all of us," Lakewood PD shared in its post. "Our hearts are with K9 Loki's partner Agent Wright tonight. You were a good boy Loki. We know you'll get all the treats in doggy heaven."