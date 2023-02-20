Resident in critical condition, pet cat dead, another missing in Lakewood house fire

A resident is in critical condition after firefighters say he was searching for his two cats during a house fire in Lakewood on Sunday night. Crews eventually rescued one of the cats, but it died. The second cat was still considered missing early on Monday.

WEST METRO FIRE

According to the West Metro tweets, firefighters were in the 900 block of Fenton Street just before 7:15 p.m. after responding to a reported fire at a home. A resident was taken to the hospital to in critical condition. Apparently, he had been searching for his two pet cats before firefighters were on scene.

After crews found one of the resident's pet cats, it died from its injuries. Firefighters were unable to find the second pet.

There was significant damage to the home that appeared to be unlivable based on pictures shared by West Metro Fire, but unconfirmed based on the information share in tweets.