Watch CBS News
Local News

Lakewood looks to community to help improve urban tree canopy

By Karen Morfitt

/ CBS Colorado

Lakewood looks to community to help improve urban tree canopy
Lakewood looks to community to help improve urban tree canopy 02:22

There are roughly 700,000 trees in Lakewood today, but there could always be more.

"The more trees we can get in the ground the better," Luke Killoran, forestry supervisor for the city of Lakewood said.

lakewood-trees-10pkg-frame-1041.jpg
CBS

According to Killoran, an assessment of the area showed Lakewood's total urban tree canopy sits at around 16%.

It also identified areas with a high number of trees and those that could benefit from more.

"One of our objectives to doing that is planting trees but on public property we are limited, we really needed the support from our private property owners," Killoran said.

In 2023, the city held its first tree sale providing $25 trees to residents willing to plant them on their own.

In 15 minutes, they sold out of 200 hundred trees. So, in 2024 they doubled that order.

"We sold out most of our trees went within 15 minutes again and overwhelmed with the support from our citizens," he said.

While the city doesn't necessarily make money from the sale, Killoran says they're will be a significant payoff for the community. 

lakewood-trees-10pkg-frame-1173-copy.jpg
City of Lakewood

"The benefit the trees are going to provide for our community are exponentially greater than the cost of the initial tree," Killoran added.

The city's forestry department will also provide resources for citizens if they have questions or concerns about how to plant it how to maintain it and how to manage it.

Karen Morfitt
karen-morfitt.jpg

Karen Morfitt is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 9:42 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.