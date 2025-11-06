Police in Colorado identify suspect accused of stalking high school girls, moms along Bear Creek Trail

Police in Lakewood have identified a suspect wanted for stalking along the Bear Creek Trail just one day after asking the public for help in identifying him. According to investigators, the suspect was described as a "suspicious male" who was seen in the area of The Crossings at Bear Creek Apartments, located at 10129 W. Dartmouth Place, Bear Creek High School and surrounding areas.

Lakewood police have identified the man they call a suspect in a stalking investigation along the Bear Creek Trail. Lakewood Police

Investigators said the individual has been involved in an ongoing issue of following female residents and visitors on the Bear Creek Trail. According to Lakewood police, the suspect has been specifically observed targeting high school-aged girls and mothers with baby strollers.

Police did not release the suspect's name and confirmed that the individual had not been arrested as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Graham at 303-987-7823 or nicgra@lakewoodco.org.

Police also urged everyone in that area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.