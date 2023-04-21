1 dead in Lakewood apartment fire near 12th Avenue, Allison Street

One person was killed and others were injured in a residential fire at one-story apartments in Lakewood early on Friday morning.

WEST METRO FIRE

According to West Metro Fire's tweets, crews responded to the fire near 12th Avenue and Allison Street, where firefighters responded to five people.

One person was rescued from a burning apartment, and four people were injured. Of those four people, one was treated on scene, and three were taken to the hospital. One of them died at the hospital.

Investigators say heavy smoke and flames were in one apartment and then went into another.

The cause was under investigation.