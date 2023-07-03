Lakewood allows residents to pin map for locations of illegal fireworks displays

City of Lakewood plans to crack down on illegal fireworks

There are sanctioned legal fireworks displays. And then those that are most likely not so legal. The West Metro Fire Department is always busy around Independence Day as a result of the latter.

Where the illegal ones are occurring is being mapped by the city of Lakewood asking its residents to put pins in the locations for future patrolling.

Stacie Oulton a spokesperson for the city of Lakewood says this is not for an immediate police call, but for future patrolling.

"Potentially it's helping us decreasing the amount of the illegal amount of fireworks later that are shot off that is the real purpose of this map," he said.

Fireworks are sold throughout the metro area, but all are illegal in Lakewood. In many other municipalities, those that leave the ground are against the law.

"Use 911 only if there's injury or property damage occurring then you do call 911," Oulton cautioned.

Otherwise, she says use the Lakewood website or call a nonemergency number.

Like many other towns Lakewood is foregoing the fireworks using a drone light show instead.

Kimberly Montague, also with the city of Lakewood says it is much safer.

"The best thing about it there's no fire danger. There's no nasty firework sounds for pets to become afraid and it's a really cool new technology," she said.

Fireworks can also trigger post-traumatic stress in war veterans. Legal fireworks are sanctioned. Illegal fireworks are best left to dummies.