Affordability is a key part of the experience at Lakeside Amusement Park in Colorado

Owners of Lakeside Park in Colorado take steps to improve, have vision for future

Owners of Lakeside Park in Colorado take steps to improve, have vision for future

Owners of Lakeside Park in Colorado take steps to improve, have vision for future

There's a lot of new -- believe it or not -- at Lakeside Amusement Park in Jefferson County. New roller coasters, updated rides and it's part of a push to bring more people back into the park and prove that there is still an affordable option for all families in Denver.

On the surface it may not look like much.

"I drive by all the time and you look at that old rollercoaster," said Denver resident of Alyis Picaso, referring to The Cyclone, which is serviceable but not taking riders currently. "I don't know. It looks beat down all the time."



CBS

But inside the park, you'll see smiles.

"This is my first time here we're coming from Arizona," said Nicolle, who was in the park with her mom and sister. I think it's awesome."



Brenda Fishman, who does a lot of the upper level management work for the park, walked CBS Colorado through to discuss what's been happening at the park.

"We've been working on this whole new area down at the end," she said. "Getting the new rollercoaster open to us and a couple of others ride that some are new to us and some are others we had."

It's not the easiest work. A lot of upper level management at the park have either retired or passed away. Without a major corporate benefactor, all of the money Lakeside makes goes back into the park.

"I think people don't realize," Fishman explains. "They think 'Oh, no money goes into it. Nothing happens.' That's not true. Even the tens of thousands of gallons of paint that we go through and people think 'You don't pay for anything.'"

CBS

Park employees feel the same way, enjoying the experience they are giving to young children and families that frequent the park.

"Favorite part is the people," said Lawrence Ornelas, in his first season working at Lakeside. "Meeting new people and getting their opinions on how the rides are."

During a time where cost of living has become a subject at the top of everyone's mind, Fishman believes that Lakeside is doing a public service. While the park is continuing to update itself, Fishman is uncompromising in her belief that affordability is key and that amusement parks should be open to everyone.

"They were able to come in for a nominal $5 fee," she said. "They were able to ride the train for $2.50. There's not a lot of that left."



CBS

"We're very very committed to being open and accessible to all types of people. Parking is free. You can bring in a picnic. Popcorn is $1. Cotton candy is $1.50. You don't see that many places."

The park is typically open at night so usually when individuals are driving around and the park looks abandoned or derelict, Fishman told CBS Colorado, in reality it's just not open yet. The hope is that continued work on the park will bring in more guests and trigger more repairs and upgrades to the facility, keeping one of the last mementos of an era of Denver history -- one filled with lakefront parks and exhibition areas -- alive.