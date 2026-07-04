Lake Pueblo State Park in southern Colorado asks boaters to steer clear of firefighting aircraft scooping water

Lake Pueblo State Park is a popular location to spend Independence Day for many people in southern Colorado, but officials are warning the public to stay near the shorelines this year.

The Aspen Acres Fire burning in Custer and Pueblo Counties has continued to grow throughout the week due to high winds, warm temperatures and low humidity, reaching 85,585 acres by Saturday morning. On Friday, it became the 8th largest wildfire in the state's history.

The fire has damaged homes and structures in both counties, and threatens many more. While crews work to build fire lines and protect lives and property, multiple aircraft are dropping retardant and water to slow the fire's spread.

Lake Pueblo State Park says Lake Pueblo is the primary location where these firefighting planes are scooping water and warns visitors to stay away from the center of the lake.

A super scooper picks up water at Lake Pueblo to drop on the Aspen Acres Fire Dustin Cox Photography

"Please hug the shorelines to leave the center of the lake open for the aircraft. If you see or hear planes approaching, move as far out of their way as possible immediately. Give these pilots plenty of room to do their vital work safely," the park said.

They shared a map highlighting the path the aircraft are taking across the lake.

Lake Pueblo State Park

The park says its first priority is keeping visitors and the pilots safe.

"To make sure these critical operations run smoothly and without incident, we need your full cooperation," Lake Pueblo staff said. "Thank you for helping us keep our community and our first responders safe out there!"