Kroger to pay $1.37 billion to Colorado, other states for role in opioid crisis

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has reached an agreement with Kroger to pay $1.37 billion to participating states and local governments for its role in the opioid crisis. Kroger owns City Market and King Soopers in Colorado, which is expected to receive approximately $770 million from the settlement.

"The number of overdose deaths from opioids is a clarion call for action. By holding accountable those who contributed to this crisis, we are continuing to take action and we are bringing back funds to Colorado to support much needed prevention, treatment, and recovery services," said Weiser in a statement. "These funds are now being invested and we will continue to do all we can to address this crisis and save lives."

The agreement only applies to states where Kroger operates.

Additional Information from the Colorado Attorney General's Office:

With prior settlements and the Kroger settlement in principle reached today, Colorado is on track to receive over $770 million in opioid settlements from drug manufacturers, drug distributors, chain pharmacies, and other companies that will be distributed to regional opioid abatement councils and local governments for treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and prevention and education programs. In addition to the financial terms, a final settlement remains contingent on agreement on critical business practice changes.

The negotiations have been led by attorneys general from California, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Illinois, and Virginia.