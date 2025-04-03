Watch CBS News
Kroger drops off snacks, school supplies at elementary school in Aurora

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Kroger drops off school supplies for elementary school in Aurora
Kroger drops off school supplies for elementary school in Aurora 00:43

Kroger, King Soopers' parent company, dropped off snacks and school supplies at Yale Elementary School in Aurora. The supplies support not only the students but the afterschool program serving students in the neighborhood. 

kroger-school-donation-5vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
Kroger donated school supplies and afterschool snacks to Yale Elementary School in Aurora.  CBS

It's part of a campaign to ensure teachers and students are prepared for the upcoming Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing. 

"I'd say over 100 students who regularly receive food bags that they take home about every week and that's for a lot of our families. We have families who live nearby and can't travel, so they walk over for the pantry," said Yale Elementary School principal Ashley Bryant.

kroger-school-donation-5vo-transfer-frame-203.jpg
Kroger dropped off snacks and school supplies at Yale Elementary School in Aurora. CBS

The donations are part of Kroger's "Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit" through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment. 

