Kroger drops off snacks, school supplies at elementary school in Aurora

Kroger, King Soopers' parent company, dropped off snacks and school supplies at Yale Elementary School in Aurora. The supplies support not only the students but the afterschool program serving students in the neighborhood.

Kroger donated school supplies and afterschool snacks to Yale Elementary School in Aurora. CBS

It's part of a campaign to ensure teachers and students are prepared for the upcoming Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing.

"I'd say over 100 students who regularly receive food bags that they take home about every week and that's for a lot of our families. We have families who live nearby and can't travel, so they walk over for the pantry," said Yale Elementary School principal Ashley Bryant.

The donations are part of Kroger's "Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit" through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment.