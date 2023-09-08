Kroger, Albertsons selling 50+ stores in Colorado to Piggly Wiggly's parent company

Kroger and Albertsons are getting ready to sell hundreds of stores, including more than 50 in Colorado to Piggly Wiggly's parent company. Kroger and Albertsons own King Soopers, City Market and Safeway stores in Colorado.

Those companies are offloading 413 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC to try to win anti-trust approval for the merger between Kroger and Albertsons.

The merger has run into resistance from local and state officials over concerns that it could create a grocery monopoly which some claim would hurt employees and consumers.

According to Kroger, the merger remains on track to close early 2024.