Family of woman killed in Colorado mountain lion attack says "she died doing something she loved deeply"

The family of the hiker killed by a mountain lion last week in Colorado says she died doing something she loved. The Larimer County Coroner confirmed on Monday that Kristen Marie Kovatch's death last Thursday was caused by an attacking mountain lion. It was the first fatal attack in Colorado by a mountain lion on a human this century.

Kristen Marie Kovatch Kovatch Family

The brother of Kovatch, who was 46, released a statement about her death that said, in part:

"She died doing something she loved deeply-hiking and taking in the beauty of Colorado and its public lands. Kristen was also an ultramarathon runner and someone who found joy and purpose in caring for animals. Her energy, compassion, and independence touched everyone who knew her, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives."

Kovatch's body was found on a trail near Glen Haven in Larimer County in the northern part of the state.

Two mountain lions found near her body were euthanized. Human DNA was found in all four paws of one of those lions, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

CPW say they are no longer looking for a third mountain lion in that area. The trail where the attack happened -- Crosier Mountain Trail -- is back open.