Keystone Resort reaches deal with ski patrol union amid Colorado labor strikes

One of Colorado's most popular ski resorts has reached a deal with the union that represents its ski patrol. It comes at a time when King Soopers workers and Alamo Drafthouse workers in Colorado are on strike.

The Park City, Utah ski patrol also went on strike last month, which ended with a deal that got them better wages and benefits.

The deal, if approved, would run through May 31, 2027.

In a joint statement, the resort and the union said the union's bargaining committee is unanimously endorsing ratification of the deal by its unit with a vote scheduled to conclude by 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

"Keystone Resort and the Keystone Ski Patrol Union are pleased to announce that they have reached a new tentative agreement," the two parties said in a joint statement. "Together, the resort and union are looking forward to a great rest of the season."

Keystone Resort is owned by Vail Resorts, which also owns Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Park City, and almost 40 other resorts around the world.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

