Keystone Resort reaches deal with ski patrol union amid Colorado labor strikes

One of Colorado's most popular ski resorts has reached a deal with the union that represents its ski patrol. It comes at a time when King Soopers workers and Alamo Drafthouse workers in Colorado are on strike.

The Park City, Utah ski patrol also went on strike last month, which ended with a deal that got them better wages and benefits.

The deal, if approved, would run through May 31, 2027.

In a joint statement, the resort and the union said the union's bargaining committee is unanimously endorsing ratification of the deal by its unit with a vote scheduled to conclude by 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

"Keystone Resort and the Keystone Ski Patrol Union are pleased to announce that they have reached a new tentative agreement," the two parties said in a joint statement. "Together, the resort and union are looking forward to a great rest of the season."

Keystone Resort is owned by Vail Resorts, which also owns Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Park City, and almost 40 other resorts around the world.